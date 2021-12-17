Just the News:

‘Naughty and Nice Retail List’ takes defense of Christmas into commercial arena

“If retailers choose to profit from Christmas while pretending it does not exist, we encourage you to politely explain why and then patronize their competitors,” explains Liberty Counsel.

Legal challenges to Christmas and holiday displays have been going on for decades. In order to combat the anti-Christmas sentiment outside of the courtroom, a nonprofit religious liberty organization is encouraging shoppers to do so with their wallets.

Liberty Counsel’s Naughty and Nice List classifies retailers according to whether they censor or celebrate Christmas — an allusion, of course, to Santa’s list of naughty and nice children from the Christmas standard “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”

Urging Americans “to give the gift of Christmas back to the companies who support it,” the group says, “If retailers choose to profit from Christmas while pretending it does not exist, we encourage you to politely explain why and then patronize their competitors.”

The list forms part of Liberty Counsel’s annual “Friend or Foe Christmas Campaign,” which the organization launched in 2003 to counter a rising tide of opposition to the public celebration of Christmas.

“The war against Christmas is nothing new, and it is certainly evident today in the form of religious discrimination and hostility,” says Liberty Counsel founder and Chairman Mat Staver. “Repressive forces have always had the same goal — to first secularize and then to eliminate Christmas and Christian symbols, celebrations and speech. In America, the First Amendment is a guard against censorship and religious hostility. In the retail market, the consumer can decide to patronize stores that recognize Christmas and avoid those that profit from Christmas while pretending it does not exist.”

A SMALL SAMPLE OF ‘NICE’



American Eagle Outfitters

While there are not many Christmas-themed items on the American Eagle

website, the term “Christmas” is used often in their product titles and

descriptions. Give American Eagle a call at 888-232-4535 to encourage them to

carry more Christmas-themed items or email them. About 70 percent of shoppers prefer

greetings of “Merry Christmas” over “Happy Holidays” by retail stores according to a

Rasmussen Poll.Liberty Counsel Post Office Box 540774 Orlando, FL 32854 (407) 875-1776 LC.org



Bath & Body Works

When navigating to the Bath & Body Works’ website, immediately shoppers are

met with Christmas cheer! The website is decorated for Christmas and shoppers

are encouraged to find out “What Christmas Smells Like.” This company is clearly

not afraid to say the word! Contact Bath & Body Works and let them know how much you

appreciate their views on Christmas.

Lowe’s

When searching for “Christmas,” several different categories pop up. All of Lowe’s

holiday decorations are labeled as “Christmas” decorations and they also have a

specific section for “Christmas supplies.” Call Lowe’s at 800-445-6937 or contact

them online to show your appreciation for their bold love of Christmas!



Macy’s

Similar to Lowe’s, when we searched for “Christmas” items on Macy’s website,

there were multiple categories of Christmas products that appeared. Several of

the items they sell actually say “Merry Christmas,” and the term “Christmas” far

outweighs their use of the word “holiday” when describing decorations. Reach out to Macy’s

to tell them Merry Christmas!

And many more! See the WHOLE LIST HERE

A SMALL SAMPLE OF ‘NAUGHTY’

Barnes & Noble

Once again, Barnes & Noble is on our Naughty List, as this well-known bookstore

places little acknowledgement on the Christmas season, but rather the “holiday”

season and gift giving. Although this store sells Christian products, this bookstore

has lost focus on the Reason for the season. Call Barnes & Noble at 800-843-

2665 to encourage them to bring the Christmas season back to their stores

Gap, Inc.

There are no references to “Christmas” or any biblical elements within product

associations and advertisements. Only “holiday” is used to refer to the upcoming

season. Gap has oscillated over the years, but this year it is back on the Naughty

List. In 2013, Bill Chandler at GAP Inc. issued a letter in which he referenced “Christmas” nine

times and wrote that every store window will have signs saying “Merry Christmas.” He

concluded “. . . we hope you’ll agree that our Gap Inc. family of brands, including Gap and

Old Navy, are Christmas friendly this holiday season.” In the years since the announcement,

GAP, including the affiliated Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta, have shown a decline

in Christmas friendliness with reduced references on their website and in stores. Call 800-

333-7899 to politely encourage GAP to strengthen their ties to Christmas

Rite Aid Pharmacy

Christmas is not the main focus of the holiday season at Rite Aid. The company

uses phrases such as, “Holiday shop,” the “destination for all your holiday needs”

and “shop Rite-Aid for the best holiday offers” without any mention of the real

Reason for the season. Be sure to contact Rite Aid at 800-748-3243 and remind them why

Christmas is celebrated.



Target

This large store has surprisingly few mentions of “Christmas” but has references

to “pack your season full of merry” and offers “seasonal ugly sweaters” and a

“secret gifting room.” Christmas is mentioned but it is not a main focus. You can

contact Target at 800-440-0680 and encourage them to not be so bashful about Christmas

And many more … see the WHOLE LIST HERE

