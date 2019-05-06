IRISH EXAMINER:

Wildlife and habitats are declining at an “unprecedented” rate worldwide which directly threatens human beings, a major new study has warned.

Up to a million species of plants and animals are at risk of extinction, a greater number than ever before in human history.

Many could vanish within decades, the UN-backed global assessment reveals.

Scientists warn that the natural world is deteriorating faster than ever as a direct result of human activity, eroding “the very foundations” of economies, livelihoods, food, health and quality of life worldwide.

A huge transformation is needed across the economy and society to protect and restore nature, which provides people with food, medicines and other materials, crop pollination, fresh water, and quality of life.