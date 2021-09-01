CBS Sacramento:

“I have 180 days to turn them into revolutionaries,” Gipe allegedly said in the video.

The Natomas Unified School District is investigating a teacher who was allegedly caught on video claiming he keeps an Antifa flag in his classroom and encourages students to go to protests.

An organization called Project Veritas filmed and edited the video they say shows Inderkum High School government teacher Gabriel Gipe having a controversial conversation off-campus.

Gipe allegedly goes on to say: “I have an Antifa flag on my wall. A student complained about that and said it made them feel uncomfortable. Well, it’s meant to make fascists feel uncomfortable I don’t know what to tell you.”

Natomas parents said they’re disturbed by extreme political beliefs being taught at a public school.

“As an adult, as a parent as something you have to be responsible. You have to show that you’re being aware,” said Imee Jacob, a Natomas parent.

The video has been shared widely is angering parents and communities all over Northern California.

“I think one of the first things that really disturbed me was the fact that he says he uses his fear. He uses fear to motivate the students,” said Chris Orr, a concerned citizen.

