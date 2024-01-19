NATO warns of all-out war with Russia in the next 20 years: ‘It’s not a given that we are in peace’

An all-out war with Russia could develop within the next 20 years, a top NATO official has warned as the bloc prepared for its biggest military exercises in decades.“We have to realize it’s not a given that we are in peace,” Dutch Adm. Rob Bauer, chairman of NATO’s military committee, told reporters after a meeting of the alliance’s defense chiefs in Brussels.“And that’s why we [NATO forces] are preparing for a conflict with Russia,” he said.His warning came ahead of next week’s start of military drills — involving around 90,000 troops and lasting months — aimed at proving the alliance can defend its territory up to its border with Russia.Bauer also said that a large number of civilians would also need to be mobilized in case of war, and argued that governments in the alliance need to start planning for such a massive mobilization.“It starts there — the realization that not everything is plannable and not everything is going to be hunky dory in the next 20 years,” he said.

