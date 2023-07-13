The cringeworthy spectacle of our feeble president stumbling around the world stage, looking lost, forgetting people’s names, and generally acting like an escapee from a nursing home is now so commonplace that it is barely remarked upon at home.

But it is definitely a hot topic overseas, especially as the war in Ukraine threatens to blow up into World War III.

It’s not especially comforting that the guy with the nuclear codes can’t even stay up for dinner.

According to a US official who spoke to the traveling press pool, Joe Biden skipped the NATO leaders’ dinner in Lithuania because he “has four full days of official business and is preparing for a big speech tomorrow in addition to another day at the summit.”

He’s been president for two and a half years and this is the third time he has missed a dinner with world leaders.

If he can’t handle the normal schedule of a POTUS, he has no business doing the most important job in the world.

There’s a reason Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is posting videos of himself doing push-ups without a shirt on.

