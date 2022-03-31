NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance’s bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain’s former army commander said today.

General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion ‘controversial,’ but pointed to the fact that the 30-member alliance – that includes the US, the UK and several European nations – had been unable to prevent the Russian president’s invasion of Ukraine.

The former commander of land forces in the British Army said NATO is now in a defensive position, holding the alliance’s eastern flank that last expanded in 2004.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme that a smaller military alliance would be better suited to ‘develop an offensive counter-strategy to Putin.’

