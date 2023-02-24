The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has been mocked for posting comments on social media comparing Ukraine’s war against Russia as a struggle comparable to the likes of Harry Potter, Star Wars, and the Marvel movie franchise.

🗣️ Ukraine is hosting one of the great epics of this century



❝We are Harry Potter and William Wallace, the Na’vi and Han Solo. We’re escaping from Shawshank and blowing up the Death Star. We are fighting with the Harkonnens and challenging Thanos.❞



[9/10] pic.twitter.com/HBji5RoWws — NATO (@NATO) February 23, 2023

Just one day before the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion, the official Twitter account for the NATO military alliance has come under criticism for a post that said Ukraine is “hosting one of the great epics of this century” and compared the war to Hollywood movies.

The post, which quoted a Ukrainian soldier named Pavlo, said: “We are Harry Potter and William Wallace, the Na’vi and Han Solo. We’re escaping from Shawshank and blowing up the Death Star. We are fighting with the Harkonnens and challenging Thanos.”

The idea of comparing the war, which has claimed thousands of lives, seen widespread destruction, and destabalised the world’s food and energy supplies, to fictional characters was quickly deried by many on the social media platform.

Responding to the post, American Republican Congressman Paul Gosar said: “We’re being forced into a third World War by people who write tweets like this.”

