NEW YORK POST:

Native American activist Nathan Phillips, whose confrontation with a Kentucky high school student went viral last week, has a criminal record, including assault and escape from prison, according to a report.

The 64-year-old Omaha Nation elder was captured on video facing off against a group of students from Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Kentucky, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

When he was a teen and in his early 20s, Phillips was charged with escaping, assault and various alcohol-related crimes, according to the Washington Examiner, which cited news reports from his hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska.

He was charged as a 19-year-old “with escaping from the Nebraska Penal Complex where he was confined May 3,” according to a 1974 article in the Lincoln Star.

Later that year, Phillips pleaded guilty to assault and was fined $200. He also was charged with underage possession of alcohol in 1972, 1973 and 1975, as well as negligent driving, the Examiner reported.

In August 1973, a charge of destruction of property against him was dropped, but he was sentenced to a year of probation for a related charge of alcohol possession by a minor.