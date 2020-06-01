NY POST

The tragedy of the riots sparked by George Floyd’s death was brought home by a distraught elderly black woman interviewed by the local ABC affiliate in her ruined south Minneapolis neighborhood. “These people did this for no reason,” wept Stephanie Wilford, who lives in an apartment next to where shops were looted and burned Friday night. “They went straight to . . . every store over here that I go to. I have nowhere to go now and I have no way to get there because the buses aren’t running.” The violence “is not going to bring George back. George is in a better place than we are. I’m going to be honest, I wish I was where George was.” But liberal agitators don’t care about Stephanie and the poor urban communities that have been destroyed in the four-day orgy of self-congratulatory violence they sanctioned.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST