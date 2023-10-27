National Security Agency Put on 24-Hour Watch amid Middle East Attacks on U.S. Troops

Large swaths of the National Security Agency, the agency in charge of collecting foreign signals intelligence for the Department of Defense, went from normal shifts to 24 hour watches earlier this month amid preparation for Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza, two sources told Breitbart News.The staffing change, which occurred the first weekend after the October 7 terrorist attacks in Southern Israel by Hamas, was to support Israel as they prepared to invade Gaza, but also to monitor threats against U.S. forces in the region.

The new posture will last for at least four months, one source said.Similar staffing changes occurred during the Afghanistan withdrawal, and when President Donald Trump ordered a strike against Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani.According to one source, the U.S. government and Central Command are under the working assessment that Israel could launch its offensive into Gaza “any hour,” and that Lebanese Hezbollah could also “act any minute” against Israel, opening up another front in the war and putting Americans in Lebanon at risk.Pentagon officials say they are concerned about an escalation of attacks against U.S. troops after Israel begins its offensive.“We are concerned about escalation based on, you know, you’ve seen several groups throughout the region publicly say, ‘Hey, you know, if there is a ground incursion, we are going to scale up our attacks,’” Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Monday during a press conference.

