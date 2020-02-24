CBS News – Face the Nation:

Last week, intelligence officials warned lawmakers in a briefing before the House Intelligence Committee that the Russians are continuing their efforts to interfere in the 2020 election, and that one prong is aimed at helping re-elect President Trump. But the president’s top national security official said there’s “no intelligence behind” such claims.

Speaking to “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien disputed the reports of what was presented during a House Intelligence Committee briefing that he said was “leaked” to members of the press. O’Brien said he had “not seen the finding” himself.

“From what I understand about the report….I get this second hand, but from Republican congressmen that were in the committee, there was no intelligence behind it,” O’Brien said.

