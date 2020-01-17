BREITBART

The United States’ scientific lead is shrinking as China and other nations build up their science resources, says a report prepared by the National Science Board. “Other nations, particularly China, are rapidly developing their science and technology (S&T) capacity,” says the report, titled “The State of U.S. Science and Engineering.” The report continued: the United States has seen its relative share of global S&T activity remain unchanged or shrink, even as its absolute activity levels have continued to rise … Increasingly, the United States is seen globally as an important leader rather than the uncontested leader.

READ MORE AT BREITBART