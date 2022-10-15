Breitbart

The National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS) is set to once again push critical race theory (CRT) on America’s private schools at their annual People of Color Conference (POCC). “BIPOC in White Spaces: Addressing the Hidden Burden of Cross-Racial Interactions” is the title of one of the sessions, which claims in its description that “Black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) in predominantly white spaces often carry the burden of navigating cross-racial interactions.” The session will focus on the anxiety that nonwhite individuals allegedly experience when interacting with their white peers. The description defines racial anxiety as “the unconscious stress response before, during, or after cross-racial interactions,” also calling it “an experience of cognitive interference and depletion.” “White educators committed to overcoming their own racial anxiety are welcome,” it adds.

Read More