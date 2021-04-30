Fox News:

Agency said reducing herd size would protect park ecosystem

The National Park Service (NPS) is looking for volunteers to assist in killing hundreds of bison on the North Rim of Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park.

In cooperation with the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), NPS posted a webpage seeking individuals “skilled” in “bison removal.”

Applications open to the public at 12 a.m. local time on May 3 through 11:59 p.m. on May 4, according to the site.

In an accompanying announcement detailing the work and qualifications of the September 2021 job, the NPS wrote that it was “concerned about increased impacts on park resources such as water, vegetation, soils, archaeological sites and values such as visitor experience and wilderness character” given the “current distribution, abundance, density and the expected growth of the bison herd on the North Rim.”

“Reducing the herd size will protect the park ecosystem, resources and values,” the agency said.

The NPS, in cooperation with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, seeks skilled volunteers to assist with the removal of bison on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in the fall of 2021. Interested parties should carefully read this announcement: https://t.co/26i4M4pGOH pic.twitter.com/LV0PucINfy — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) April 28, 2021

Twenty-five applicants will be selected from the pool, 12 of whom will be chosen using a random lottery system.

Those selected will be contacted by the NPS by May 17, 2021.

Volunteers must be U.S. citizens 18 years of age or older with valid identification; be able to purchase and pass a background investigation; have no criminal or wildlife violations; self-certify a high level of physical fitness ability; have a firearm safety certification and pass a marksmanship proficiency test; provide equipment; be available for the entirety of one of the assigned lethal removal operational periods; and meet additional requirements listed on the NPS FAQ page and application.

Park service employees are prohibited from volunteering.

More at Fox News