According to the AP and every outlet that’s shared its fact-check, when Rudy Giuliani said during the Republican National Convention this week that BLM has “hijacked” so-called “peaceful protests” and turned them into “vicious, brutal riots,” he’d lied.

“There’s no evidence that Black Lives Matter or antifa, or any political group for that matter, is infiltrating racial injustice protests with violence,” the AP reported.

Two Black Lives Matter-linked hate crimes involving black suspects and white victims occurred this past Tuesday, but chances are you’ll never hear about them from ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, etc.

The first incident happened in Columbus, Georgia, where a black suspect, Jayvon Hatchett, 19, stabbed a white store employee at an AutoZone early Tuesday morning.

When apprehended and questioned by local authorities, Hatchett said that he “felt the need to find a white male to kill” after watching videos of alleged police brutality, according to Columbus Police Sgt. R.S. Mills, and as reported by station WRBL.

“Hatchett entered the parts store asking for a thermostat and after he was informed the store didn’t have his part he started to stab the employee multiple times after he turned away from Hatchett. Police testified the worker was transported to the hospital in critical condition and lucky to be alive after the assault,” station WLTZ added.

The station also confirmed that Hatchett had been “free on bond after being charged just three days before the stabbing with criminal damage to property” and after being arrested six months ago “for two felonies including aggravated assault.”

Over in Aurora, Colorado, later Tuesday evening black suspect Steve Sinclair, 30, used a knife to stab a random white victim as he reportedly yelled, “Black lives matter!”

