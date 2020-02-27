JERUSALEM POST

The photo collection shows the community when it was first established in Dimona, 50 years ago.

photo credit: IPPA STAFF / THE DAN HADANI COLLECTION / THE PRITZKER FAMILY NATIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY COLLECTION

As we mark 50 years since the African Hebrew Israelites of Jerusalem, referred to as the Black Hebrews, first came to Israel, the National Library has released some rare photos taken just a few weeks after they arrived in Israel from Liberia. The images are part of the Dan Hadani Archive, from the Pritzker Family National Photography Collection.

