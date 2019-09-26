NEW YORK POST:

The acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire said the whistleblower whose complaint about President Trump prodding his Ukrainian counterpart to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden acted in “good faith.”

“First, I want to stress I believe the whistle-blower and the inspector general have acted in good faith throughout,” Maguire told members of the House Intelligence Committee. “I have every reason to believe that they have done everything by the book and followed the law.”

Maguire, who was appointed last month to succeed outgoing director Dan Coats, also said that he believes he properly handled the whistleblower’s complaint.

“I am not familiar with any prior instances where a whistleblower complaint touched on such complicated and sensitive issues, including executive privilege,” Maguire told members of the House Intelligence Committee. “I believe that this matter is unprecedented. I also believe that I handled this matter in full compliance with the law at all times.”

Earlier, Rep. Adam Schiff said Trump “betrayed his oath” when he prodded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation into Biden and his son Hunter.