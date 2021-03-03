National Guard soldiers defending the US Capitol have gotten ill after being fed meat that is almost completely raw — with shaved metal also found in the disgusting meals, according to whistleblowers.

An anonymous staff sergeant with the Michigan National Guard told WXYZ that the force has repeatedly complained after more than a dozen troops were sickened by undercooked meat.

“Yesterday, for instance, there were 74 different meals found with raw beef in them,” the sergeant told the station Monday, sharing images of meat that looked completely raw in the middle.

“Just yesterday … soldiers had found metal shavings in their food,” he said.

Undercooked meals that are “good from the start” were then made “even more dangerous” by a delay of up to four hours before they were served, he said.

Despite their key role in defending the Capitol against feared domestic terrorist plots, the troops were also being woefully underfed, the sergeant complained.

A typical breakfast was “maybe a Danish and some sort of juice,” while at times it was “clearly a dinner roll and SunnyD,” the sergeant said.

Another soldier complained last month that “Multiple soldiers have been getting sick and vomiting after eating,” the Detroit News noted.

“Morale is very bad; many have served overseas and cannot believe the quality of food they are being fed here,” the soldier complained.

