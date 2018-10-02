THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

The national debt rose more than $1.2 trillion in the fiscal year that just concluded on Sept. 30, according to a government website that tracks the debt.

The total national debt was $20.245 trillion on the last business day of fiscal year 2017.

On the last business day of fiscal year 2018, which was Friday, Sept. 28, the total debt had grown to $21.516 trillion. Friday was the first day in history the national debt rose above $21.5 trillion.

The increase is just the latest sign that borrowing is on the rise.

Last month, the Congressional Budget Office said federal borrowing through the first 11 months of fiscal year 2018 hit $895 billion, $222 billion higher than the first 11 months of the prior year.

The budget deficit alone is set to soar above $1 trillion by 2020, as they did during President Obama’s first term. But the federal borrowing also takes place outside its formal budget, including for various loan programs, and the pace of growth in the debt has already exceeded $1 trillion per year at times.