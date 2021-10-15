Trending Politics.com

You’d think that an organization called the “National Council on Family Relations” would be pro-family, or at least not actively anti-family. You’d be wrong. As The Federalist reports, “Despite its name, the National Council on Family Relations is looking to destroy American families. It claims that the nuclear family – consisting of father, mother, and children – is merely an extension of white supremacy.” Such a dire claim is, in fact, mostly substantiated by NCFR’s own words. In an announcement for a May 2021 webinar, NCFR said: Like White privilege, family privilege is an unacknowledged and unearned benefit instantiated in U.S. laws, policies, and practices and bestowed upon traditional or “standard” nuclear families to the disadvantage of non-traditional configured family systems (e.g., sole-parent families, unmarried committed partners rearing children together, grandparents raising grandchildren). Family privilege is defined as the benefits, often invisible and unacknowledged, that one receives by belonging to family systems long upheld in society as superior to all others. It serves to advantage certain family forms over others and is typically bestowed upon White, traditional nuclear families.

Family privilege is a structural mechanism “hidden” within our White supremacist society that creates systemic barriers to equal opportunity and justice for all families. In this webinar, attendees will examine, recognize, and learn how to dismantle the manifestations of family privilege in our social systems by using an intersectional framework developed by critical feminist and race scholars. Participants will be challenged to consider how structural forces create differential experiences and opportunities that produce diverse family constellations.

And that’s not all. NCFR said that seminar attendees would leave with the ability to:

Dismantle family privilege in Family Science scholarship, teaching, practice, and policymaking;

Recognize family privilege and White supremacy in research, practitioner, and policy settings;

Reduce the ways in which family privilege manifests in Family Science and in society.

The webinar was hosted by Bethany Letiecq and Antionette Landor. Letiecq is an associate professor whose “community-based participatory research” examines such topics as “the ways in which racialized structural oppression manifests in laws” and “the lived family experiences of families of color.” Landor, according to the NCFR, “teaches thought-provoking courses on Black Families, Youth Culture, and Human Sexuality and her research focuses on the impact of colorism and racism on individual, relational, and family health and functioning.”

Read more at Trending Politics.com