Fox News:

The National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) endorsed President Trump’s reelection Wednesday, praising his “steadfast and very public support” for law enforcement.

NAPO did not endorse a candidate in the 2016 election but endorsed former President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden in both the 2008 and 2012 elections.

NAPO President Michael McHale said Trump’s support is needed “during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many.”

“We particularly value your directing the Attorney General to aggressively prosecute those who attack our officers,” McHale wrote in a letter.

NAPO has endorsed President Trump in his reelection campaign. Here is our endorsement letter which was issued following today's meeting. pic.twitter.com/mf6ZUTf10l — NAPO (@NAPOpolice) July 15, 2020

