DAILYMAIL.COM

The National Archives was responding to a request for information from the House Oversight Committee, led by Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney

Archivist Debra Steidel Wall would not say whether Donald Trump himself was still in possession of presidential records

‘It is outrageous that these records remain unaccounted for 20 months after [Trump] left office,’ Rep. Maloney said in an emailed statement to DailyMail.com

The National Archives said on Friday that some records from Donald Trump’s White House are still not in its possession The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) is still missing Trump administration records that it sought after the former president’s term ended, the agency said in a letter on Friday. ‘The National Archives has confirmed to the Oversight Committee that they still have not received all presidential records from the Trump White House,’ Acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall said. Wall said the Department of Justice (DOJ) would be consulted about whether ‘to initiate an action for the recovery of records unlawfully removed’ by White House officials. Further information about what action could be taken remains unclear, but the DoJ’s warning raises the specter of another potential raid on the former president’s Mar-a-Lago country club in West Palm Beach. Steidel Wall suggested the Trump administration ran afoul of the Presidential Records Act by using ‘electronic messaging accounts that were not copied or forwarded into their official electronic messaging accounts.’

Read More