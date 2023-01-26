The National Archives demanded the last six administration’s presidents and vice presidents search their personal records for classified information after classified materials were found in the possession of former Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Mike Pence.

The list of those requested to scour their personal records includes former President Barack Obama, George Bush, and Bill Clinton, former Vice Presidents Dick Cheney, Al Gore, and Dan Quayle.

The scope of the relevant Presidential Records Act (PRA) includes individuals dating back to the Reagan administration. Both Ronald Reagan and George Herbert Walker Bush have since passed.

“The responsibility to comply with the PRA does not diminish after the end of an administration,” the Archives wrote to representatives of former presidents and vice presidents. The letter stated that “while much of the attention of these instances has focused on the classified information, the PRA requires that all Presidential records of every Administration from Reagan onward must be transferred to NARA, regardless of classification status.”

READ MORE