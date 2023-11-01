Natalie Raanan, 18, back home in US 10 days after she and mom released by Hamas terrorists

Natalie Raanan, the American teen who was kidnapped by Hamas during the terror group’s shocking attack on Israel and held captive for two weeks before being released, has finally returned home.The 18-year-old was released by the terrorist organization 10 days ago, alongside her mother Judith Raanan, 59, just four days before her birthday, according to ABC 7.She arrived home in Chicago Monday night, according to Yinam Cohen, the Consul General of Israel to the Midwest, who announced the happy news on X.“I am relieved that Natalie Raanan is back home in Chicago.

Her family members have been anxiously waiting for her return, and today I am sharing their happiness,” he wrote.The Raanans, who live in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill., were held hostage for 13 days before being released by Hamas due to Judith’s declining health and helped out of Gaza by the Red Cross.The mother-daughter duo were seen embracing family members in Israel after being released.

READ MORE