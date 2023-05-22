A darker side of female sexuality was on display in Cannes in a film portraying a woman who seduced a schoolboy and built a picture-perfect life with him after a tabloid scandal.

Starring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, “May December” takes the viewer on a rollercoaster of moral ambiguity as it looks at the couple living a life of apparent suburban bliss with their children despite being on the sex offenders register.

Portman plays an actor who spends time with the family as she prepares to play the woman at the heart of the scandal, played by Moore.

Her arrival opens up buried wounds, and Portman’s character makes questionable decisions.

The 41-year-old star told AFP she loved to see the women “behave in morally ambiguous ways”.

“The entire range of human behaviour should be accessible to women because women are simply humans,” Portman said.

“It always drives me crazy when people are like, oh, if only women rule the world, it would be a kinder place. No, women are humans and come in all different complexities.”

Reviews were largely positive, with IndieWire enjoying the “deliciously campy drama” and The Telegraph calling it a “thrilling psychological tennis-game”.

READ MORE