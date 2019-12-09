THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said there could be a vote as early as this week on articles of impeachment against President Trump.

“It’s possible. I don’t know,” Mr. Nadler, New York Democrat, said in an interview that aired Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”



“My goal is to do it as expeditiously but as fairly as possible, depending on how long it takes,” he said. “There are possible drafts various people are writing, but the fact is we’re not going to make the decisions as to how broad the articles should be, as to what they contain and what the wording is, until after the hearing tomorrow.”