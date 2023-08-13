Nasrallah: Haredi draft law will be ‘major blow’ to IDF

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah stated that the IDF is in “the worst condition it’s ever been in,” adding that a law that would exempt Haredim from the IDF draft would be a “major blow” to the IDF, during a speech on Monday evening marking the anniversary of the ceasefire ending the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

“In light of the political divisions that exist in [Israel], the Israeli army is in the worst condition compared to any time in the past, and the major blow to this army will be if the Knesset approves the new conscription law,” said Nasrallah in reference to the controversy surrounding the judicial reform and the Haredi draft exemption law being considered.

Nasrallah also responded to a recent threat by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to “return Lebanon to the Stone Age,” stating “I say to the enemy leaders, you too will go back to the stone age if you go to war with Lebanon.”

