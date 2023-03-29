New details have emerged from Monday’s shooting in Nashville that left three children and three adults dead when an assailant targeted a Christian school, making it the latest American community to be rocked by the despair and trauma of gun violence. Police are searching for a motive.

At a news conference Tuesday, Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said authorities learned through interviews with the assailant’s parents that the shooter had legally purchased seven firearms from five local gun stores. Three were used in the attack at the Covenant School, Drake said.

The parents said the shooter, whom authorities identified as 28-year-old former student Audrey Hale, was “under doctor’s care for emotional disorder,” Drake said. “Law enforcement knew nothing about the treatment [the shooter] was receiving, but the parents felt [the shooter] should not own weapons.”

Drake said the assailant’s parents believed that the shooter had sold their only weapon and were unaware other weapons were hidden within the home.

The attacker left their parents’ home on Monday carrying a red bag and dismissed questions about what was inside, Drake said.

The shooter’s mother told police that because she didn’t know her child had additional firearms, she “didn’t think any differently.”

“If it had been reported that [the shooter] was suicidal or … was going to kill someone, had that been made known to us, then we would have tried to get those weapons,” Drake said. He did not explain what that would entail or how that might work legally.

READ MORE