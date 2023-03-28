Nashville police revealed that the 28-year-old who shot and killed six people at the Covenant School, including three children, identified as transgender and had a detailed manifesto to attack the Christian academy.

Officials said Audrey Hale, a former student, entered the school Monday morning by shooting through a door on the side of the building.

While inside, Hale killed Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all age 9, as well as custodian Mike Hill and substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, both 61, and school head Katherine Koonce, 60.

Following the shootings, Hale was killed when they encountered officers on the second floor by 10:27 a.m., 14 minutes after the alarm was raised.

Police said Hale was equipped with at least two assault weapons and a handgun, and in searching her family home in Nashville, officers found detailed maps and a manifesto of the attack.

