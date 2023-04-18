The 28-year-old transgender attacker who shot and killed six in a Nashville Christian school March 27, 2023, left behind a suicide note, 19 journals, and other items, all of which have been kept from the public.

Breitbart News reported that the transgender shooter carried legally purchased firearms into the school, where she walked the halls with a pistol caliber carbine looking for victims.

She was shot and killed on the second floor of the school by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officers.

The attacker left behind “cellphones and laptops, as well as a suicide note, three folders and 19 journals,” NBC News noted. But none of the writings have been released for the public to see.

