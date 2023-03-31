Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale was “obsessive” and “stalkerish” toward her former middle school basketball teammates — two of whom also have died in the past eight months.

The 28-year-old, who police said was transgender and recently began using he/him pronouns, apparently cherished her time shooting hoops at Isaiah T. Creswell Middle School, The Tennessean reported.

Hale, who was a shy girl at the time, appreciated the kindness extended to her by the more athletic teammates, who tried to make her feel welcome.

She was devastated when former teammate Sydney Sims — with whom friends told The Post Hale was “infatuated” — was killed in a traffic accident last year.

Another teammate, Marque Lichelle Hamilton, died at the scene of another crash in Nashville in February, according to The Tennessean.

