NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

A man accused of murder is back behind bars after he was released from a Nashville jail due to a clerical error.

Roberto Josue Viera-Aybar, 26, was arrested in June 2018 for the first-degree murder of a friend the year earlier, but was released in late August after a sheriff’s office employee accidentally combined his murder charge with several probation violation charges, according to the Tennessean. When Viera Aybar’s probation violations sentence was up on Friday, the in-house system didn’t register the murder charge and he was released.

Viera-Aybar surrendered Wednesday and was taken into custody and rebooked into the Davidson County Jail’s Hill Detention Center, Nashville police announced.

Sheriff Daron Hall told the Tennessean that the employee who inadvertently altered Viera-Aybar’s records is facing disciplinary action.

“There is no excuse for a mistake such as this. Although the work of calculating thousands of sentences annually is high volume and can be extremely complicated, we cannot become careless,” Hall said. “We are relieved he is back in custody, without incident, and are committed to doing everything possible to see this doesn’t happen again.”