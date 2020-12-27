The New York Post: FBI probing if 5G paranoia was behind Nashville Christmas bombing

FBI agents working the Nashville Christmas bombing are asking around about whether Anthony Quinn Warner — a local computer expert named as a “person of interest” — was paranoid about 5G technology, according to a report.

Agents are probing if Warner, 63, feared that 5G technology was being used to spy on Americans, a source close to the investigation told the NBC News affiliate in Nashville.

There have otherwise been no arrests or motive revealed in the bombing as of early Sunday.

In another wrinkle to the case, investigators are looking into Warner’s connection with a 29-year-old Los Angeles brunette named Michelle Swing.

Warner signed the deed to his $160,000 suburban Nashville home over to Swing for free last month, according to county property records found by The Post.

Swing cited the ongoing FBI investigation in declining to speak to The Post about the gift on Saturday, but she told The Daily Mail the transfer happened “without my knowledge.”

She declined to describe her relationship to Warner.

Later Saturday night, the Mail reported that property records show Warner had transferred yet another home to the mystery woman — again for no money.

That property was on the same street as the first, and was valued at $249,000, the Mail reported.

