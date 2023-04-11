The Nashville City Council has officially voted to reinstate expelled Democrat legislator Justin Jones.

Cristina Laila reported last Friday that at least 23 members of the 40-member Metropolitan Council vowed to reinstate Jones. The vote Monday was unanimous.

Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones excoriates state Republicans ahead of vote to expel Jones and two other Democratic representatives over gun violence protest, calling it a "lynch mob assembled — to not lynch me but our Democratic process." https://t.co/ETFLPJbMuQ pic.twitter.com/sOQNvbwMAx April 6, 2023

As Gateway Pundit readers know, the Tennessee State Legislature voted last Thursday on whether to expel Jones, Gloria Johnson, and Justin Pearson for helping lead an insurrection on March 30 inside the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville.

Protesters showed up demanding gun control after a transgender terrorist killed 6 Christians, including 3 children, at a private Christian school in Nashville.

The insurrectionists screamed, “No action, no peace!”

The Legislature voted to expel Jones by a 72-24 vote. This marked the first time the state’s history that a partisan expulsion happened.

Rep. Jones invoked the race card while pleading his case before the vote to expel him, calling the process “a lynch mob.”

READ MORE