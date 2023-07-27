Nashville Christian school shooter had mysterious handwritten notes on clothes, numbered anklet: autopsy

Audrey Elizabeth Hale, the 28-year-old trans artist killed by police after opening fire on a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, covered her clothes in handwritten messages before her deadly assault in late March, according to an autopsy report.

The report acknowledges that Hale identified as a trans male but officially lists her as female. She was carrying a knife inscribed with her chosen name, Aiden, according to the autopsy.

Months after police released bodycam video that showed responding officers take down the shooter in the middle of the assault at the Covenant School, Hale’s cause and manner of death were unsurprisingly determined to be homicide by gunshot wounds. She also had bruises and abrasions and “minor” blunt force trauma.

