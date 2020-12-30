Daily Mail:

The girlfriend of the Nashville Christmas Day bomber told police in 2019 that he was building a bomb in his RV, and yet officers never looked inside.

Pamela Perry’s lawyer Raymond Throckmorton called Nashville police on August 21, 2019.

When they arrived Perry told officers that Anthony Warner was wiring up explosives inside the RV he kept parked in his home, half a mile from her own.

Nashville police claim that Throckmorton blocked them from seeing inside the RV: Throckmorton told local media that he had no recollection of the incident.

‘Somebody, somewhere dropped the ball,’ Throckmorton told The Tennessean.

On Friday, Warner, 63, blew up a city block shortly before dawn outside an AT&T store.

The bomb caused massive destruction to 41 downtown buildings and crippled telecommunication systems throughout the region over the weekend. The RV blared out a warning before it exploded, and police were rapidly clearing the area when it detonated, killing Warner but no one else.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Warner was ‘not on our radar’ prior to the bombing.

The incident in 2019 began when Throckmorton reported that Perry had called him, and was making threats of suicide.

When they arrived, according to a police report obtained by WKRN-TV, she was sitting on the porch of her home with two unloaded pistols owned by her boyfriend.

She said she did not want them in her home any more.

She also told them that Warner was building bombs in the RV at his home.

