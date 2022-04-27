CNBC:

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday with shares selling off into the close, as investors dumped equities on fears of an economic slowdown.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.95% and hit a fresh 52-week low to close at 12,490.74. The index retreated further into bear market territory, sitting now about 23% off its high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 809.28 points, or 2.4%, to 33,240.18. The S&P 500 lost 2.8% at 4,175.20.

For April, the S&P 500 is off 7.8%. The Nasdaq is down 12.2%, and the Dow has declined 4.2%.

