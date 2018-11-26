DAILYWIRE

NASA’s InSight Lander blasted off on May 5 on a nearly 90 million-mile journey to Mars. On Monday, the lander is expected to touch down on the Red Planet. But it turns out getting there was the easy part. “There’s a reason engineers call landing on Mars ‘seven minutes of terror,'” Rob Grover, InSight’s entry, descent and landing (EDL) lead, based at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, said in a NASA post. “We can’t joystick the landing, so we have to rely on the commands we pre-program into the spacecraft. We’ve spent years testing our plans, learning from other Mars landings and studying all the conditions Mars can throw at us. And we’re going to stay vigilant till InSight settles into its home in the Elysium Planitia region.” NASA explains that InSight will hit the Martian atmosphere at 12,300 mph and slow down to 5 mph before its three legs touch down on Martian soil — a deceleration that takes place in just less than seven minutes. InSight, the name of the lander, stands for “Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport.” “The landing will kick off a two-year mission in which InSight will become the first spacecraft to study Mars’ deep interior,” NASA said on its website. “Its data also will help scientists understand the formation of all rocky worlds, including our own.”

