During black hole week, back in May, NASA dropped a remix that will haunt you until the end of your days.

The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole! pic.twitter.com/RobcZs7F9e — NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) August 21, 2022

More specifically, the space agency made a melody from the soundwaves of a vast, monstrous black hole that sits more than 200 million light-years away from Earth. The black hole is found in the center of what’s known as the Perseus galaxy cluster, which is a majestic 11 million-light-year-wide bundle of galaxies shrouded by hot gas.

And although the sheer magnitude of Perseus and its galaxies is jaw-dropping, astronomers have been most interested in … all that hot gas. The space clouds are precisely why we’re able to hear the sounds of something we can barely even see or conceptualize: the massive black hole at Perseus’ center.

They’re likely exactly what you’d expect a black hole to sound like: eerie, scary, mysterious, maybe something Thom Yorke can sample for his next album. Maybe even pained, if you listen carefully enough.

Anyway, now that you have your black hole week soundtrack, here are the specifics of what you’re hearing.

Decades ago, astronomers discovered Perseus’ void-like interior sends out pressure waves. These waves sort of ripple through all the surrounding hot gas in the area, and those ripples, in essence, can be translated into sound.

