NASA will today release the findings of a long-awaited study into more than 800 UFO sightings over three decades

NASA will today release the findings of its highly-anticipated study into more than 800 sightings of UFOs over three decades.

The US space agency announced last year that it was reviewing evidence regarding unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), more commonly known as unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

These are defined as sightings ‘that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective’.

In May, NASA’s independent study team shared their preliminary observations — that up to 98 per cent of reported UAP sightings can be explained away.

Just 2 to 5 per cent are considered ‘possibly really anomalous’, the panel added, but a lack of high-quality data is hampering researchers’ ability to apply ‘rigorous scientific scrutiny’ to the mystery-solving.

