NASA says UFOs are NOT aliens: Space agency’s first EVER study into more than 800 flying phenomena over three decades pours cold water on sightings… and reveals what they REALLY are

NASA has published its first-ever study into hundreds of UFO sightings in recent decades and concluded there is ‘no reason’ to believe any cases are aliens – yet.

The unprecedented report – which comes as UFO fever reaches a tipping point in the US – analyzed more than 800 cases across three decades.

The panel concluded: ‘To date, in the peer-reviewed scientific literature, there is no conclusive evidence suggesting an extraterrestrial origin for UAP [UFOs].’

However, NASA’s panel of experts had been primarily tasked with the goal of recommending future investigative avenues for UFO research. They noted that most sightings are recorded with equipment intended for nonscientific purposes under ‘serendipitous’ or accidental circumstances.

‘Coupled with incomplete data archiving and curation,’ NASA’s panel wrote, ‘this means that the origin of numerous UAP remain uncertain.’

The US space agency announced last year that it would review evidence regarding unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), more commonly known as unidentified flying objects (UFOs), with the goal of advising how NASA tools could aid the search.

The panel defined UAP as sightings ‘that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective.’

