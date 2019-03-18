SKY NEWS:

NASA has issued a warning about space herpes after a study found the virus was reactivating in crew aboard Space Shuttle and International Space Station missions.

According to the agency, while only a small proportion of the astronauts develop symptoms as a result of the dormant virus awakening, it could spell danger for longer spaceflight missions – for instance to Mars.

“NASA astronauts endure weeks or even months exposed to microgravity and cosmic radiation – not to mention the extreme G forces of take-off and re-entry,” said Dr Satish Mehta.

“This physical challenge is compounded by more familiar stressors like social separation, confinement and an altered sleep-wake cycle,” added Dr Mehta, senior author of the paper and academic at the Johnson Space Centre.

The research is published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology and concerns the reactivation of the virus, rather than a new virus which had developed in space.

NASA’s thorough medical systems measure the physiological impact of spaceflight by analysing astronauts’ saliva, blood, and urine throughout spaceflight.

“During spaceflight there is a rise in secretion of stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which are known to suppress the immune system,” the study found.



