NASA Director Swears Oath on Carl Sagan Book Instead of Bible

Savage Premium Subscription

The new director of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center chose to swear her oath of office not on the Bible but on a copy of Carl Sagan’s 1994 Pale Blue Dot.

For her swearing-in ceremony last week, Dr. Makenzie Lystrup, who served as an AIP-ASA Congressional Fellow in the office of liberal Massachusetts representative Edward Markey from 2011-2012, opted out of swearing before the Almighty in favor of the agnostic astronomer Sagan.

In its tweet announcing the ceremony of induction for its new director, NASA Goddard cited Sagan: “Imagination will often carry us to worlds that never were, but without it we go nowhere.”

READ MORE

You may like these posts