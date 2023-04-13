The new director of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center chose to swear her oath of office not on the Bible but on a copy of Carl Sagan’s 1994 Pale Blue Dot.

For her swearing-in ceremony last week, Dr. Makenzie Lystrup, who served as an AIP-ASA Congressional Fellow in the office of liberal Massachusetts representative Edward Markey from 2011-2012, opted out of swearing before the Almighty in favor of the agnostic astronomer Sagan.

In its tweet announcing the ceremony of induction for its new director, NASA Goddard cited Sagan: “Imagination will often carry us to worlds that never were, but without it we go nowhere.”

