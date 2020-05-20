NY POST

Doug Loverro, head of NASA’s human spaceflight program, has resigned abruptly after six months on the job — days before the agency plans to launch astronauts for the first time since the space shuttle retired in 2011, according to a report. No official reason for Loverro’s departure has been announced, but two people with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post on condition of anonymity that it was spurred when he broke a rule during NASA’s procurement of a spacecraft capable of landing people on the moon.In an email he wrote to NASA brass that was obtained by the paper, Loverro wrote that the agency’s mission “is certainly not easy, nor for the faint of heart, and risk-taking is part of the job description.”

