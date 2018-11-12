ABC NEWS:

Just weeks after a Soyuz booster failed and a crew was rocketed to safety the Russians are ready to return to manned flight, and Army Lt. Col. Anne McClain will be the first to sit atop that rocket since the accident.

Officials that investigated the failed October 11th launch from Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan, said they identified part of the reason for the accident that occurred two minutes into the flight, part of the first stage of the rocket had struck the second stage after separating, damaging the booster causing the first Soyuz failure in decades.

The launch piloted by a two-man crew, Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut, Nick Hague, was aborted and the capsule blasted away from the rocket and hurtled back to Earth.

Is McClain confident?

“The bottom line is that I would have got on the Soyuz rocket the next day,” she tells ABC News. “I know that a lot of people see that as a failure, it’s been called that. But inside this community where we mitigate risk professionally every single day: that was a success story.”