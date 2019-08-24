New York Post:

The first crime in space may be much less dramatic than the movies promised, but the intergalactic identity theft charge did involuntarily out the first publicly gay astronaut.

Decorated NASA astronaut Anne McClain allegedly stole her estranged wife’s identity and improperly accessed her bank account from space, while McClain was on a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station, the New York Times reported.

The wife, Summer Worden, is a former Air Force intelligence officer who now lives in Kansas, and McClain, who was not publicly out as lesbian before the legal tussle, have been locked in an ugly divorce since 2018 that includes a nasty parenting dispute. McClain had posted photos of Worden’s son, whom she was helping to raise before their split, but had never openly acknowledged her relationship with Worden.

McClain was supposed to be part of NASA’s first all-female spacewalk in March before it was canceled for a lack of properly fitting spacesuits.