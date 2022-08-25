Democrats on Wednesday released a new report attacking Donald Trump for pressuring the FDA to “authorize unproven treatments for covid-19” and approve the first covid-19 vaccines before the election without collecting enough safety data.

I warned last year that Trump’s taking credit for the covid-19 vaccine and boasting about pressuring the FDA to approve it may come back to haunt him — it’s now happening.

The Democrats and the media are going to blame Trump for the failure of the “Trumpcine” and hang him with his own words.

From Politico:

Trump White House exerted pressure on FDA for Covid-19 emergency use authorizations, House report finds

The report by House Democrats examining the pandemic says Trump officials sought vaccine approvals to sway voters before the 2020 election.

By KATHERINE ELLEN FOLEY

08/24/2022 11:10 AM EDT

The Trump administration pressured the Food and Drug Administration, including former FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, to authorize unproven treatments for Covid-19 and the first Covid-19 vaccines on an accelerated timeline, according to a report released Wednesday by Democrats on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

Senior Trump administration officials fought for the reauthorization of hydroxychloroquine, a drug normally used to treat malaria and lupus, after the FDA revoked its emergency clearance of the drug because data showed it was ineffective against Covid-19 and could lead to potentially dangerous side effects, the report found. The Democrats’ investigation also documents potential influence from former White House officials regarding the FDA’s decision to authorize convalescent plasma, and White House attempts to block the FDA from collecting additional safety data on Covid-19 vaccines in order to get them to the public before the 2020 presidential election.

“The Select Subcommittee’s findings that Trump White House officials deliberately and repeatedly sought to bend FDA’s scientific work on coronavirus treatments and vaccines to the White House’s political will are yet another example of how the prior Administration prioritized politics over public health,” House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), who also chairs the subcommittee, said in a statement.

“These assaults on our nation’s public health institutions undermined the nation’s coronavirus response,” he added.

[…] The Trump administration also tried to pressure the FDA to authorize the first Covid-19 vaccines ahead of the presidential election. When Hahn testified to the subcommittee in January 2022, he said that White House officials said they would not sign off on emergency use authorization language that required a 60-day safety follow up for late-stage clinical trials. Ultimately, the FDA went ahead with the 60-day follow-up plan without an explicit blessing from the White House, though the White House later cleared it.