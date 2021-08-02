Andrew Napolitano Out At Fox News After Business Network Employee Alleges Sexual Harassment

Deadline.com

Fox News Media said that it has parted ways with legal analyst Andrew Napolitano, following an associate producer’s claim of sexual harassment. The employee, John Fawcett, who works on Fox Business Network’s Kudlow, filed a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court on Monday against the network, outlining his claims against Napolitano. Fawcett also alleged that Larry Kudlow, the host of the show, has used ethnic slurs and made sexually inappropriate comments about women “in front of multiple staffers,” including himself and a senior vice president. He also claimed that Kudlow nixed the appearance of Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) on the show because of his race. In a statement Fox News Media said, “Upon first learning of John Fawcett’s allegations against Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News Media immediately investigated the claims and addressed the matter with both parties. The network and Judge Napolitano have since parted ways. We take all allegations of misconduct seriously, are committed to providing a safe, transparent, and collaborative workplace environment for all our employees and took immediate, appropriate action.” “Furthermore, the additional allegations laid out in this claim are completely baseless and nothing more than a desperate attempt at a payday by trying the case in the court of public opinion as the complaint does not meet the standards of the law. We will defend the matter vigorously in court.”

