The Western Journal:

Hail Queen Nancy!

Too often in modern politics, people who are elected to represent the people begin to see themselves as elitists who are somehow better than the common man. There is no better example of this than Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Over the weekend, Pelosi officiated at the wedding of oil heiress Ivy Getty, Vogue reported. She is the great-granddaughter of billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty.

Pictures showed Pelosi at the glitzy affair, which lasted three days, according to Vogue. She appeared happy and comfortable as she rubbed shoulders with San Francisco’s richest elites.

Why are our elites like this pic.twitter.com/XvTZeeF5uF — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 9, 2021

More at The Western Journal