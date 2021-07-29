Pictured – LEFT Pelosi pretending to follow the rules; Right – Pelosi violating the San Francisco mask mandate at the height of the pandemic

Breitbart:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday gave her absolute, unconditional surrender to the Chinese coronavirus by forcing Congressional members and staff to wear special “well-fitted” super masks, before ordering the U.S. Capitol Police to arrest those who do not comply.

In a Capitol Police Bulletin she specified “all USCP personnel must wear a mask at all times when in interior spaces throughout the Capitol Grounds.” Additionally, she directed officers who work on the House side of the Capitol to “enforce” the policy on staff and visitors.

However, it noted that applies to members, any of the defiers should not be arrest but “reported to the House Sergeant at Arms’ office” to be dealt with.

EDITOR’S NOTE – Maybe the guy who shot Ashli Babbitt will deal with them.

The order states visitors and staff who refuse to comply with her orders, after being warned once, and refuses “comply or leave the premises after being asked to do so would be subject to an arrest for Unlawful Entry.”

The directive follows her past orders on vaccinations for all on Capitol Hill.

More at Breitbart